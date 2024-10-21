Smartpocket: A Game-Changer for Student Savings, Launching Soon Across the UAE

(MENAFN- TBWA RAAD) Dubai, UAE – October 21st, 2024 – Two ambitious young entrepreneurs are about to revolutionize the way students in the UAE save money. This November, Najib Mikati, a senior at the American School of Dubai, and Naji Faqihinejad, a freshman at George Washington University, will launch Smartpocket—a groundbreaking mobile app that provides exclusive discounts and smart savings tailored specifically for students.



After 18 months of development, Smartpocket is ready to hit the market, offering students aged 12 to 25 a powerful tool to make the most of their spending. By subscribing to the app, students can unlock instant discounts across a vast network of popular retailers, from fashion and dining to electronics and more, simply by verifying their student status with a school or university ID.



“We set out to build something that truly benefits students,” says Najib Mikati, co-founder of Smartpocket. “With Smartpocket, students don’t just save money on daily purchases; they also learn the value of financial responsibility along the way.”



Smartpocket’s impact extends beyond student users. The app provides retailers with a robust analytics dashboard, delivering real-time data and insights into student purchasing trends. This allows retailers to better understand the preferences and habits of their younger customers, enabling more targeted marketing efforts. “Our goal was to create a platform that delivers value not only to students but also to retailers,” shares Naji Faqihinejad, co-founder. “Through Smartpocket, retailers gain direct access to the youth demographic, helping them engage more effectively with this key audience.”



With an intuitive, user-friendly interface, Smartpocket is designed to be an indispensable savings companion for the tech-savvy youth. As the app launches in November, students can look forward to exclusive discounts on essentials and experiences they care about most, from fashion to electronics, dining, and more.



MENAFN21102024005355016229ID1108802285