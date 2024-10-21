Rony Jabour To Speak At FISP 2024 In São Paulo, Brazil One Of The World's Largest Safety Conferences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rony JabourWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Occupational safety and health (OSH) is a critical issue affecting millions of workers worldwide, particularly in industries like construction, manufacturing, and healthcare. One of the most significant events dedicated to advancing workplace safety is FISP (Feira Internacional de Segurança e Proteção), a global conference held biennially in São Paulo, Brazil. FISP brings together safety professionals, innovators, and industry leaders to discuss and improve safety practices. The 2024 edition, set for October 22 to 24, will feature Rony Jabour , a globally recognized expert in occupational safety, as one of its keynote speakers.Jabour's presentation, titled“International Perspectives on Occupational Safety and a Story of Success”, will offer insights into global safety practices, focusing on his personal journey from Brazil to the U.S., where he has become one of the most influential voices in the field. As the founder and CEO of United Safety Net, one of the largest occupational safety schools in the United States, Jabour has made significant strides in training and educating workers on the importance of safety protocols.Rony Jabour: A Visionary in Occupational SafetyRony Jabour's work in occupational safety stems from a personal tragedy that continues to shape his mission. His father died in a workplace accident when Jabour was young, a loss that instilled in him a deep sense of purpose and commitment to improving workplace safety. Today, Jabour's work impacts thousands of workers across the U.S. and beyond.As the founder and CEO of United Safety Net, Jabour has built one of the largest and most respected occupational safety schools in the United States. Over the past 15 years, he has trained more than 50,000 workers in person, using an engaging and passionate teaching style that has made him a highly sought-after trainer. His academic background further bolsters his expertise: he holds two master's degrees from Texas University-one in Risk Management and another in Safety & Health-as well as two certifications from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership and Management.Jabour's leadership has been recognized globally. He is a recipient of the 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award from the National Safety Council (NSC), and he has been named a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum of Education, accolades that highlight his impact on the education and safety sectors.The Global Importance of FISP 2024FISP 2024, organized by Fiera Milano Brasil in partnership with ABRASEG (Brazilian Association of Distributors and Importers of Safety Equipment), ANIMASEG (National Association of the Safety Equipment Industry), and SINDISEG (Safety Equipment Industry Union), is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors from around the world. The event, held at the São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, will span an impressive 42,000 square meters and feature around 700 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in workplace safety.Professionals attending FISP 2024 include occupational nurses, engineers, work safety inspectors, and safety technicians, as well as company directors, managers, and buyers. The conference provides a unique platform for these professionals to discover new safety products, from ergonomic belts and protective gloves to cutting-edge face shields and industrial footwear.Running concurrently with FISP is the 15th Fire Show – International Fire Fair, which focuses on fire safety and prevention technologies. Both events provide an opportunity for attendees to engage with the latest advancements in workplace and fire safety.A Personal Homecoming for Rony JabourFor Jabour, FISP 2024 represents more than a professional engagement-it's a personal homecoming. Born in Brazil, Jabour started his career in his home country before moving to the United States, where he has spent the last two decades building his career and influencing safety practices. Speaking in São Paulo gives him a chance to reconnect with his roots and share his expertise with his fellow Brazilians.“My journey started here, and to now share my experiences and knowledge with fellow Brazilians is an honor,” Jabour shared.“Returning to Brazil to speak at FISP is incredibly meaningful. It's a chance to give back to the community that helped shape who I am today.”Jabour's presence at FISP will inspire many attendees, especially those familiar with his personal story and achievements. His talk will focus not only on technical safety practices but also on the personal motivations behind his work, reminding professionals that safety is not just a set of rules but a mindset that saves lives.How to Attend FISP 2024To attend FISP 2024, visit and register for free. The event will take place from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily, with free transportation provided to and from the São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.Looking Ahead: Rony Jabour's Vision for the FutureAs workplace safety continues to evolve, Jabour is at the forefront of shaping its future. His vision includes integrating new technologies, such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence, into safety training programs, making them more interactive and effective. He also emphasizes the importance of cultivating a culture where safety is prioritized at all levels of an organization.Through United Safety Net, Jabour is already transforming the way safety is taught and practiced in the U.S. and beyond. His participation in FISP 2024 is part of his larger mission to create safer workplaces worldwide, ensuring that more workers can return home safely to their families each day.With Rony Jabour's unique combination of personal experience, academic credentials, and professional success, his appearance at FISP 2024 is sure to be one of the highlights of the conference. His story and insights will inspire safety professionals and business leaders alike to prioritize safety in their workplaces, ultimately improving conditions and saving lives for countless workers.Event Details:Dates: October 22-24, 2024Time: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention CenterAddress: Rodovia dos Imigrantes, KM 1.5 – Água Funda, São Paulo, SP, 04329-100Frequency: BiennialFree Transportation: Yes

