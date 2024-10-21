Ida Byrd-Hill Will Speak At The Michigan Women's Commission Meeting Regarding Tech Education For United Way ALICE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, WorkzBATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michigan Women's Commission is hosting the first public meeting of fiscal year 2025 onTuesday, October 22at 1 pm – 3 pmDoubleTree by Hilton Battle Creek.The guest speakers for the public meeting are:Ida Byrd-Hill , Chief Executive Officer of Automation WorkzAmy Helner, HR Director of the BlueOval Battery Park Marshall, Michigan, Ford Motor Company.Automation Workz is a data assessment and tech certification firm that provides AI & Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Network Engineering and Tech Project Management training for front-liners.During this meeting, Ida Byrd-Hill will share how women can increase their income with tech certifications and move their children out of financial struggle incurred as an Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employee (ALICE)Approximately, 44% of Michigan children live in ALICE or poverty households struggling to afford essentials, such as food, housing, and childcare. According to the MIT Living Wage calculator, a thriving hourly wage for a Calhoun County family of three-one adult and two children-is $46.07 per hour or $95,825 annually. It is almost double the income of the United Way ALICE survival wage, which is $24.14 per hour or $50,211 for a family of three. Many women are struggling to achieve the survival wage.Automation Workz has achieved an average graduation salary of $67,250 with its highest 2 graduates achieving $166,000 and $130,000. About 30% of graduates earn over $80,000. Automation Workz receives funding from Michigan Works, Promise Zones, like Battle Creek Legacy Scholars, corporate tuition plans and foundations to ensure tuition is FREE to attendees.

