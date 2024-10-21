عربي


Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast After Home Ministry Assures Him Of Meeting With Ladakh Groups On December 3

Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast After Home Ministry Assures Him Of Meeting With Ladakh Groups On December 3


10/21/2024 6:22:53 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others ended his fast after The Ministry of Home Ministry assured that next meeting with Ladakh groups will be held on December 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs officials met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with a proposal of dates to hold talks on his demands regarding Ladakh. Wangchuk was sitting on an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi with about two dozen of his supporters, demanding a meeting with the country's top leadership.

More to come...

