Meenakshi Seshadri On How Educated Society Nurtures Women, Creates Safe Environment For Them

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Meenakshi Seshadri, who is known for 'Hero', 'Meri Jung', 'Ghayal' and 'Damini', is back in Bollywood, and is eager to start her second innings in the industry.

The actress, who attended the 18th anniversary of the Beti Foundation recently, spoke with IANS about the importance of education and awareness in creating a safe environment for women.

The actress told IANS,“I want to emphasise that daughters and sons are equal, and both should have the opportunity for a bright future. This should be our collective effort”.

The actress feels fortunate that several of her films have been centred around women, and have conveyed powerful messages to empower them.

She further mentioned,“In a society that values education, awareness, and rules, everyone inherently feels safer. My hope is that this awareness and knowledge will spread throughout our society so that we won't even have to think about keeping our daughters safe; it will happen automatically”.

Talking about her return to the industry after 3 decades, the actress told IANS,“I want to say that I have returned to India to work in films and rejoin the entertainment industry. You can expect my films to provide clean entertainment. As for other roles for women, the entertainment world is vast. While some films may have different narratives, it ultimately depends on the audience and filmmakers to choose the path they wish to take”.

“Dear fans and well-wishers, after living in America for 30 years, I have returned to Mumbai. I am excited to be part of the entertainment industry again as an actress, dancer, singer, and speaker. So, stay tuned for my upcoming projects”, she added.