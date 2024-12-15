Malabar Gold & Diamonds Factory Division In Qatar Wins Prestigious QHSE Excellence Award 2023 By Manateq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Nazha factory of Malabar & Diamonds in Qatar has been honored with the QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) Excellence Award 2023 by Manateq, the main developer & operator for the Industrial zones, logistics & warehousing parks in Qatar.

The award was presented to Santhosh T.V, Regional Head of Malabar & Diamonds in Qatar, by Eng. Mohammed Al Emadi, Chief Executive Officer of Manateq Economic Zone, at a ceremony held at Century Marina Hotel, Lusail. Also present at the event were Niyas A.M, Production Manager at Al Nazha Factory, and other officials from Manateq.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's 6th largest jewellery retailer with over 370 showrooms across 13 countries, has gained international acclaim for its exceptional craftsmanship, quality, and commitment to excellence.

The brand operates 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Qatar, UAE, KSA, Oman, India, and Bangladesh, equipped with advanced technology for jewellery production, design studios, development centers, and a dedicated R&D facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh T.V, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, remarked:“Winning the QHSE Excellence Award by Manateq is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have always prioritized maintaining world-class standards in our products and fostering a safe, healthy, and sustainable work environment for our artisans."

"This recognition reinforces our dedication to excellence and inspires us to continually raise the bar in the global jewellery industry.”

As a socially responsible jewellery brand, Malabar Gold & Diamonds ensures that all its manufacturing facilities operate with 100 percent compliance with environmental regulations and uphold rigorous sustainability practices.

The brand is committed to sourcing raw materials ethically, adhering to international standards set by organisations such as the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the World Gold Council.