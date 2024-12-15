Korea, Oman renewable energy roundtable marks 50 years of ties

(MENAFN) In Muscat on December 12, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Oman, in cooperation with the of and Minerals of Oman and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), held the “Korea-Oman Energy Business Roundtable and KSP (Knowledge Sharing Programme) kick-off meeting”.



The discussion was attended by over 70 officials, business investors and experts from Korea and Oman, to encourage cooperation in the renewable energy sector, in memorial of the 50th anniversary of relations among Korea and Oman.



Salim Al Aufi, of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman honored the conference and conveyed an important speech in the name of the Omani government.



Deputies from energy firms of Oman were joined the meeting like Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, HYDROM (Hydrogen Oman), and Oman LNG.



