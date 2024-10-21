Whole Asparagopsis Seaweed Much More Effective Than Bromoform Alone In Reducing Cattle Methane Emissions, Study Finds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CH4 Global's approach to methane reduction in cattle validated by peer-reviewed research

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has found that using whole

Asparagopsis seaweed as a cattle feed additive is significantly more effective at reducing methane emissions than using bromoform, the aquatic plant's primary active compound, on its own. The study provides strong validation for the approach taken by CH4 Global , a company that is scaling commercial production and distribution of an Asparagopsis-based feed additive as a natural solution for shrinking the climate impact of cattle farming.

Whole dried Asparagopsis, shown here, is significantly more effective at reducing cattle methane emissions than bromoform alone, according to new research. Credit: CH4 Global

The peer-reviewed, in vitro study, published in Animal Feed Science and Technology, compared the methane reduction potential of whole Asparagopsis taxiformis seaweed to pure bromoform when used as feed additives for cattle. The results showed that the whole, dried seaweed reduced methane emissions by 95.6% when included at 0.5% of the diet, compared to a 59.6% reduction from an equivalent dose of bromoform. This suggests that while bromoform is the primary active compound in Asparagopsis responsible for methane reduction, other bioactive compounds in the seaweed play a significant role, accounting for approximately 40% of the total reduction effect.

"Our findings demonstrate the superior efficacy of whole Asparagopsis seaweed compared to isolated bromoform in mitigating methane emissions from cattle," said Dr. Eslam K. Ahmed of Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, Japan, the study's lead researcher. "This reinforces the value of harnessing the full spectrum of bioactive compounds naturally present in the seaweed to reduce enteric methane."

CH4 Global's flagship product, Methane TamerTM, uses whole dried Asparagopsis seaweed to sharply reduce enteric methane emissions in cattle. CH4 Global CEO Steve Meller said the new study underscores the importance of the company's approach, particularly as beef and dairy producers consider different options – some of which rely solely on bromoform or synthetic chemicals – to shrink their carbon footprints.

"The results of this study have important implications as CH4 Global continues scaling Methane Tamer for our commercial partners," Meller said. "Not only do they validate the performance advantage of whole natural Asparagopsis over synthetic compounds, but they also underscore the cost-effectiveness of our solution. Using whole Asparagopsis allows us to achieve superior methane reduction with a lower dose, making Methane Tamer an economically viable option for farmers."

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with more than 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. With livestock farming, particularly cattle and sheep production, responsible for at least 30% of human-driven methane emissions globally, solutions like the one offered by CH4 Global are critical in the fight against climate change.

The full study, "The anti-methanogenic efficacy of Asparagopsis taxiformis: Could it be attributable solely to its bromoform content?" is available at . The study was the result of collaborative research work between CH4 Global and Dr. Ahmed's laboratory.

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global is on a mission to deliver gigaton-scale emissions reductions over the next decade using whole dried Asparagopsis seaweed -- the safest and most effective way of targeting livestock methane. The company's flagship product, Methane TamerTM, leverages Asparagopsis to reduce enteric methane emissions in cattle by up to 90%. Through its innovative EcoPark cultivation system, CH4 Global is scaling rapidly to meet global demand, ensuring profitability throughout the supply chain without relying on subsidies. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with operations in Australia and New Zealand, CH4 Global is pioneering a new era of sustainable animal agriculture; to learn more, visit .

