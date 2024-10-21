ROSS STORES OPENS 47 NEW LOCATIONS

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST ) recently opened 43 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and four dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 22 different states in September and October. These new locations complete the Company's store growth plans for fiscal 2024, with the addition of 89 new locations throughout the year.

"This fall, we continued to expand our presence in both existing and newer markets," said Richard

Lietz, Executive Vice President, Property Development. "At Ross Dress for Less, we added locations in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania while also increasing our presence in the sunbelt states. At dd's, we grew our footprint in California, Florida, New Mexico, and Texas. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 2,192 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2023 revenues of $20.4 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,836 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 356 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at .