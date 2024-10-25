Hundreds Join Relay For Life Debut In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hundreds of people, including cancer survivors, healthcare providers and community members participated in the first ever Relay for Life, organised by Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) in partnership with Aspire Zone at Aspire Indoor Athletic Track on Friday.

Relay for Life is one of the largest global events dedicated to supporting cancer patients and survivors, caregivers and families apart from remembering those who lost their lives to cancer. The aim is to raise awareness, fund awareness programmes, and inspire hope and perseverance in the fight against cancer.

QCS chairman HE Dr Khalid bin Jaber al-Thani led the event along with a number of other dignitaries. Attendees participated in groups, in a walk, which went on for four hours, symbolising the ongoing battle against cancer.

The event featured awareness initiatives to increase knowledge about cancer, its prevention, and the importance of early detection. Sessions focused on how to support patients and their families, as well as enhancing the understanding of treatment and care options.

"We are proud to host Relay for Life 2024 in Qatar," HE Sheikh Dr Khalid said in a statement. "This initiative reflects our commitment to support the community in its fight against cancer. This event is not just a celebration; it is a call for unity and collective action to eradicate this disease.

"The Relay for Life 2024 is a pivotal event that embodies the values of solidarity and positivity, bringing together community members of all ages and backgrounds. Together, we can make a real difference and help change the course of the battle against cancer."



MENAFN25102024000067011011ID1108819757