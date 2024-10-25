Israel And Hezbollah Trade Fire Across Lebanon Border

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Israeli strike killed three journalists in southern Lebanon Friday, Lebanese officials said, while Israel said Hezbollah killed two people in a strike in its north as Washington pressed for a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was an urgent need to get a to the conflict, a day after he said Washington did not want to see a protracted campaign in Lebanon by its ally Israel.

Israel launched its major offensive in Lebanon a month ago. Beirut authorities say Israel's Lebanon offensive has killed more than 2,500 people and displaced more than 1.2mn, sparking a humanitarian crisis.

Friday's strike killed two people in Majd al-Krum in northern Israel, according to Israeli media, and followed a statement from Hezbollah saying that it targeted the northern Israeli town of Karmiel with a large missile salvo.

The journalists killed in south Lebanon were Ghassan Najjar and Mohamed Reda of the pro-Iranian news outlet Al-Mayadeen and Wissam Qassem, who worked for Hezbollah's Al-Manar, the outlets said in separate statements. Several others were wounded.

They had been staying at guesthouses in Hasbaya, a town not previously targeted, when it was hit around 3am (midnight GMT).

Five journalists have been killed in previous Israeli strikes while reporting on the conflict, including Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah on Oct 13, 2023.

"This is a war crime," Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary said. At least 18 journalists from six media outlets, including Sky News and Al-Jazeera were using the guesthouses.

"We heard the airplane flying very low - that's what woke us up - and then we heard the two missiles," Muhammad Farhat, a reporter with Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, said.

His footage showed overturned and damaged cars, some marked "Press".

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said Israeli forces had fired at their troops in an observation post in southern Dhayra on Tuesday, leading them to leave the post though they remained at the base.

Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh said the Israeli strike had knocked the Jousieh crossing out of service, leaving the northern route as the only way to Syria.

The UN refugee agency said the strikes were hindering refugees' attempts to flee. UNHCR spokesperson Rula Amin said some 430,000 people have crossed to Syria since Israel's campaign started. Lebanon has previously been a major destination for refugees from the Syrian civil war.

"The attacks on the border crossings are a major concern," Amin said. "They are blocking the path to safety for people fleeing conflict."

