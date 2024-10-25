Qatar Incas Pathanamthitta Elects New Officials

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Incas Pathanamthitta elected new office-bearers for 2024-2026. President Ronsy Mathai presided at the meeting. General secretary Sibu Abraham presented the annual report and Abey Varghese presented the annual accounts. The new officials are Jiji John (patron), Sunny Samuel (advisory board chairman), Ronsy Mathai (president), Jetty George (general secretary), Joji Thomas Moolayil (treasurer), Philip Kuruvilla (senior vice-president). District Youth Wing office-bearers: Vibin K Baby (president), Lijo Thomas (secretary), Liju Chacko (treasurer). Ladies Wing: Sheela Sunny (president), Asha Jetty (vice-president), Athira Jubin (secretary), Sheeba John (treasurer) and Anuja Robin (programme co-ordinator).

