Expat Group Celebrates Pink October

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Saree Sakhis, a community of saree enthusiasts, celebrated Pink October to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Wearing shades of pink, the team members embarked on a bus tour of Doha for the cause, Priya Bhedi explained in a statement.

