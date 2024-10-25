Expat Group Celebrates Pink October
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saree Sakhis, a community of saree enthusiasts, celebrated Pink October to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Wearing shades of pink, the team members embarked on a bus tour of Doha for the cause, Priya Bhedi explained in a statement.
