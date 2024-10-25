Breast Cancer Awareness Meeting Held

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aurora Toastmasters women's club, a distinguished club under District 116, Division G, held its 187th meeting, on the theme 'Together in Pink for a Brighter Tomorrow'. President Prameetha, Ruby Paul, Ritu Maheshwari, Kamakshi, Toyin, Dharini, Suchita, Ruby, Praveena, Susmita, Sahitya, Pradnya, Vinita, Poornima Dhulipala, Muna, Poornima Raj and Keerthi attended.

