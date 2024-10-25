Session On Public Speaking Organised

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Malayalam Toastmasters Club held a session titled 'Master Your Public Speaking'. The event featured an educational module, 'Rules of the Game' by world champion speaker Nisha Shivram, who shared tips on using voice and body language to enhance public speaking. Club president Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammed Fausi, Ahammad Gulshad, Shalini Lal and Hashim led the event.

