Creatio Included In Techround's List Of Top Saas For 2024

The TechRound SaaS66 list recognizes leaders in innovation, product excellence, customer success, and community impact

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its recognition in TechRound's SaaS Top 66 list for 2024. This accolade celebrates the top Software-as-a-Service (Saas) companies in the UK and Europe.The TechRound SaaS66 recognizes leaders in innovation, product excellence, customer success, and community impact. These awards highlight the businesses that are redefining the SaaS industry landscape and driving its continuous growth and evolution. In collating the list, one judge commented,“It was both inspiring and humbling to read about these SaaS pioneers and I selected the top ones based on impact, vision and ability to deliver.”Year after year, Creatio delivers world-class 50% revenue growth, significantly increasing its global customer base and partner network. Core to this success is the time-to-value that Creatio provides to its clients due to ongoing platform innovations, including composable architecture and Gen AI-powered Copilot. Thanks to its cutting-edge technology coupled with a unique culture of genuine care, the company achieves impressive retention results.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components.Details about TechRound and the list of SaaS66 winners are available here .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

