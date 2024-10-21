Soleno Therapeutics Announces The Passing Of Former Chairman Ernest Mario, Ph.D.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the of rare diseases, today announced with deep sadness the passing of former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ernest Mario, Ph.D, at the age of 86 years. Dr. Mario served as the Soleno's (formerly Capnia's) Chairman from 2007 through August 2024.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Soleno family, we extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Mario's family,” said Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics.“Dr. Mario's decades-long commitment to the development of new treatments for patients with a diverse variety of diseases has few parallels. He was an empathic human and a valuable strategic resource committed to the success of Soleno. We are grateful for his extensive contributions over the years. He will be greatly missed."

Dr. Mario's career in the pharmaceutical industry began in 1966 as a researcher at Strasenburgh Laboratories in Rochester, NY. He later held various management positions within SmithKline and Squibb Corp. and was elected to the Squibb Board in 1984. He joined Glaxo plc in 1986, and subsequently served as Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman, during which time he oversaw the launch of five major brands as Glaxo became the second-largest pharmaceutical company in the world. In 1993, Ernie joined Alza Corporation as CEO, where he led what was then one of the largest mergers in pharmaceutical history with Johnson & Johnson. He went on to serve as Chairman and CEO of Reliant Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline. In addition, he served on numerous public and private boards over his career.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. An NDA for its lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing of any regulatory process or ultimate approvals and determining a path forward for DCCR for the treatment of PWS. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with the FDA's review of our NDA, market conditions, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Soleno's business, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

