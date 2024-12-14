Trump's BRICS Salvo An Exercise In Dollar Destruction

(MENAFN- Asia Times) NEW DELHI – A week after US President-elect Donald threatened 100% tariffs against any backers of a“BRICS currency”, key emerging powers such as India have quickly distanced themselves from any BRICS-led de-dollarization initiative.

“Right now, there is no proposal to have a BRICS currency. So I'm not quite sure what is the basis for [Trump's remark],” India's External Affairs S Jaishankar said during the Doha Forum held in New Delhi this week.

India's top acknowledged there are ongoing discussions on streamlining and deepening“financial transactions” among BRICS nations, but he made it clear that“each country doesn't have an identical position on this.”

“[W]here India's concerned, the United States is our largest trade partner and we have no interest in weakening the dollar at all,” he added, emphasizing India's prioritization of ties with the West.

Days earlier, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das also clarified that“[t]here is no step which we have taken that specifically wants to de-dollarize [which] certainly [is] not our objective” despite ongoing attempts to diversify the country's pool of foreign currency reserves.

India's central banker also questioned the viability of a BRICS currency given the“geographical spread of the countries...unlike [common currency systems like] the eurozone which has geographical contiguity.”

Nevertheless, the next Trump administration might end up boosting prospects of a BRICS currency in his roughshod attempt to reassert American primacy.

A ham-fisted approach to bilateral relations with major rising powers, meanwhile, will likely only strengthen their resolve to band together and collectively undermine any US-led global order.

Not only India but other non-Western powers such Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will also likely not only join the BRICS but also more actively contribute to new“de-dollarization” initiatives .

In recent years, America has tried to solicit international support and has been gradually building a new coalition to“de-risk” from China, particularly in high-tech items such as high-end semiconductors and the equipment used to make them.

But Trump's likely unilateralist policies, including high blanket tariffs, could encourage rising powers, especially those in BRICS, to double down on efforts to“de-risk” from the US, paving the way for a new global order altogether.