Donald Trump Raises Alarm Over 'Mystery Drone' Sightings In US, Calls For Them To Be 'Shot Down'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald has sparked a heated debate by calling for the immediate "shooting down" of mysterious drones reportedly appearing in various parts of the country, as per PTI.

These drones were initially reported in New Jersey and have since been sighted in other regions, raising concerns among residents and local authorities.

Despite the growing speculation, officials, including the White House, have emphasized that there is no evidence linking the drones to a foreign entity or any national security threat. However, investigations are ongoing.

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so," Trump posted on Friday on Truth Social, his own social media platform. "Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT," he concluded.

Federal Agencies Maintain No Immediate Threat

John Kirby , the White House National Security Communications Advisor, addressed the situation during a press briefing on Thursday. He reassured the public, stating that no evidence has been found to suggest these drones pose a threat to public safety or national security.

"The United States Coast Guard is providing support to the State of New Jersey and has confirmed that there is no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels. And, importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace," Kirby said.

He further explained that, "upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI are actively investigating the drone sightings, utilizing advanced detection methods and working closely with local authorities. In a joint statement, the agencies echoed Kirby's comments, affirming that no foreign nexus has been found and no restricted airspace violations have been reported.

"We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection. To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the statement read.

Despite the federal government's reassurances, lawmakers have voiced their unease. In a letter to the DHS, FBI, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, and Andy Kim pointed to the alarming nature of recent drone sightings.

"Since late November, communities in the New York City area and northern New Jersey have reported several incidents of unattributable drone sightings at night, alarming both residents and local law enforcement," the letter noted.

The lawmakers also cited the potential risks posed by drones, especially given recent incidents involving drones near sensitive military sites across the country.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey added his voice to the growing calls for action. On Friday, he urged federal agencies to allow state and local law enforcement to deploy tools to safely neutralize unauthorized drones.

"There is clearly too much of it here in Jersey and other parts of the country," Gottheimer said. "They also need to work closely with state and local law enforcement to give them the equipment they need to monitor drone activity."

He also demanded an immediate public briefing from the FBI, DHS, and FAA to ensure transparency and bolster public confidence.

(With inputs from PTI)