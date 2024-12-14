How Do 101 Farmers On Foot Pose Threat To National Peace, Asks Pandher

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday questioned the government's stance, asking how a group of 101 farmers walking on foot towards Delhi could be considered a threat to national peace and order. Dwelling on the decision of Working President of the All India Kisan and wrestler, Bajrang Punia, to join the farmers, he said that they have no problem with a sportsperson or celebrity joining the stir, but want to keep parties away.

Ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' foot march, Pandher compared the ongoing farmers' protest to the Parliament's debate.

"Only 101 farmers will head towards Delhi today at 12:00 P.M. Every movement has its purpose. Despite the government's efforts and military barriers, our voices have reached 140 crore citizens. The voice of Shambhu and Khanauri is resonating across the country, and the Prime Minister must respect this voice," Pandher told IANS.

He further questioned, "While Parliament discusses the Constitution, do Shambhu and Khanauri follow a different Constitution? How can 101 individuals walking peacefully, pose a threat to peace and order?"

Pandher also expressed concern over the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 19 days at the Khanauri border.

"His condition is critical. The entire country is worried, yet the Prime Minister seems indifferent," he remarked.

Dwelling on the decision of wrestler Bajrang Punia to join the farmers, Pandher said that they have no issue with a sportsperson or celebrity joining the stir, but want to keep political parties away.

He also stated that they expect to convince farmers from other organisations, who have stayed out of the stir till now, to join the movement.

The farmers are resuming their march to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending issues, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers.

Since February 13, the farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana, following the government's efforts to halt their previous attempts to reach Delhi. The protest is being held under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Earlier, Pandher announced the decision to march towards Delhi, emphasising the symbolic importance of the struggle. Farmers had prayed at Sikh shrines to express solidarity and seek blessings for their movement's success.

In response, security measures along the interstate border on the Ghaggar rivulet have been intensified, with central paramilitary forces and Haryana police deployed. Temporary barricades heavily guarded by police and paramilitary personnel have been set up to prevent farmers from advancing.

During earlier march attempts, clashes with security forces led to the use of teargas shells to disperse the farmers. The protestors temporarily suspended their march on December 8 after several were injured.

Despite these setbacks, the farmers remain steadfast in their demands for legal reforms to improve the agricultural sector. Haryana Police had previously cited prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to justify their actions in stopping the protestors.

The farmers' march aims to spotlight their grievances and ensure their voices are heard in Parliament.