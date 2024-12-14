Dharmendra Remembers Raj Kapoor On 100Th Birth Anniversary: We Miss You

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Ded 14 (IANS) On the 100th birth anniversary of late icon Raj Kapoor, veteran star Dharmendra remembered the star and said that he will always be remembered.

Dharmendra took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture, where the two stars are seen hugging each other.

The wrote the caption:“Dear Raj Saheb, Happy Birthday to you .we miss you ! You will always be remembered with great love and respect.”

On Friday, the entire Kapoor family, the first dynasty of Hindi cinema, hosted an event as they celebrated the excellence of the family's patriarch.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his actress wife Alia Bhatt were seen attending the event. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted among the dignitaries. Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani were also spotted at the event.

Other members of the Hindi film fraternity including Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Prem Chopra, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kapoor were also seen attending the event.

Talking about Dharmendra, he is known as the“He-Man” of Bollywood. He gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as“Ayee Milan Ki Bela”,“Phool Aur Patthar”,“Aaye Din Bahar Ke”,“Ankhen”,“Shikar”,“Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke”,“Jeevan Mrityu”,“Mera Gaon Mera Desh”,“Seeta Aur Geeta”,“Raja Jani”,“Jugnu”,“Yaadon Ki Baaraat”,“Dost”,“Sholay”,“Hukumat”,“Aag Hi Aag” and“The Burning Train”.

Beginning in the late 1990s, he appeared in character roles in several successful and acclaimed films, such as“Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”,“Life in a... Metro”,“Apne”,“Johnny Gaddaar” and“Yamla Pagla Deewana”.

In recent times, the octogenarian was seen in films such as“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” and“Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya”.

He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's“Ikkis” with Agastya Nanda. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. It follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.