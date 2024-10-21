Flash flooding in US New Mexico results in 2 deaths, 38 injuries

(MENAFN) At least two people have lost their lives, 38 others have sustained injuries, and nearly 300 individuals have been rescued following overnight flash flooding in Roswell, New Mexico, caused by heavy rainfall. Authorities reported on Sunday that the intense downpour inundated roads and homes in the city, which has a population exceeding 91,700. City officials noted that many residents experienced floodwaters entering their homes and businesses, leading to significant damage.



The City of Roswell stated that numerous motorists became stranded as their vehicles were engulfed by floodwaters on various streets. Some individuals had to seek refuge on the roofs of their submerged vehicles, while others faced the peril of having their vehicles swept away into the river channel by the rushing water. The New Mexico National Guard reported that they conducted rescues for at least 290 people from the floodwaters, with 38 individuals requiring hospitalization for treatment.



As a result of the flooding, all roads leading into the Roswell area were closed, according to the New Mexico State Police, who provided updates via social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. By Sunday afternoon, water levels remained elevated in downtown Roswell and along the overflowing Spring River, creating ongoing challenges for residents and emergency responders.



In the Roswell area, rainfall totals ranged from four to nine inches (approximately 101.6 mm to 228.6 mm) late Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" alert due to the severity of the flooding. Local media reported on the continued impacts of the heavy rainfall, highlighting the urgent need for community support and recovery efforts.

