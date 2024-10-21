Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market To Surge At 12.9% CAGR, Projected To Reach USD 290.89 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market report presents an overview of the market on the basis of key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market is anticipated to grow at large scale over the forecast period (2024-2030). The main purpose of the study report is to give users an extensive viewpoint of the market. The report exhibits both Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market quantitative as well as qualitative data with tables and figures displayed in the form of bar graphs, and pie charts. Key drivers as well as challenges of the market are discussed in the report. Also reports provides an in depth analysis of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market with current and future trends.

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow At 12.9% CAGR From 2024 to 2030. It Is Expected To Reach Above USD 290.89 Billion By 2030 From USD 110.2 Billion In 2023.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SML Group, SICPA HOLDING SA., Avery Dennison Corporation, AlpVision, Authentix, BrandWatch Technologies, Impinj, Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market By Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Mass Encoding

RFIDs

Tamper Evidence

Hologram

Forensic Markers

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market By End User Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electrical And Electronics

Automotive

Luxury Goods

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in these regions, covering

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The full Report of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is Available@:

