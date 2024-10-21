In A First MISSO Robotic System Installation At R.R. Healthcare Moradabad Marks The Beginning Of New Chapter Of Orthopaedic Surgery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi - October 21, 2024 - R.R Healthcare, Moradabad, has become the first hospital in the region to install the MISSO robotic-assisted knee replacement system, developed by India\'s leading medtech company, Meril Life Sciences. The cutting-edge marks a significant advancement in orthopaedic surgery, providing surgeons with real-time precision during knee replacement procedures. This installation also facilitated the first-ever MISSO robotic surgery in Moradabad.A 67 year old woman from Amroha, Kallo Devi, underwent surgery on her left knee with the help of the MISSO, marking a new era in advanced healthcare for the city.



The MISSO system integrates advanced imaging, 3D modelling, and real-time data to assist surgeons in preoperative planning and intraoperative guidance. With this revolutionary system, knee implant surgeries are more accurate, leading to better alignment, enhanced implant durability, and faster recovery for patients. Its minimally invasive approach contributes to reduced pain, quicker healing, and improved mobility post-surgery.



Recently, Dr and Dr N Khare, renowned orthopaedic surgeons at R.R Healthcare, performed the first MISSO robotic-assisted surgery following the system\'s installation.



Dr expressed enthusiasm about this new chapter in orthopaedic care, stating,“The MISSO system represents a remarkable leap in surgical precision. This technology allows us to achieve unprecedented accuracy during knee replacement surgeries, ultimately improving patient outcomes. We\'re proud to be the first in Moradabad to offer such advanced care and are excited about the positive impact this will have on our community.\"



MISSO is a testament to the growing potential of the Indian medtech industry, empowering surgeons with unparalleled precision during procedures. By introducing this robotic-assisted system to R.R Healthcare, Meril Life Sciences continues its mission to democratize access to cutting-edge healthcare technology, extending the reach of advanced medical solutions to regions outside major metropolitan hubs.



Adding his thoughts, Dr. Ashish N. Khare said,“The MISSO system brings a new level of accuracy to knee replacement surgeries, leading to better outcomes and longer-lasting results. This is not just a milestone for R.R Healthcare but also for Moradabad, as it enables us to provide top-tier care using advanced robotic technology.”



With this installation, R.R Healthcare is now positioned as an exclusive healthcare facility in Moradabad, offering next-generation knee replacement surgeries. Meril Life Sciences' ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between world-class medical technology and underserved areas are transforming patient care nationwide.

