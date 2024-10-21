Ashiq Art Presented In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja continues to host a series of events dedicated to the 170th anniversary of the prominent Ashiq Molla Juma (1855-1920) as part of the project "Our Musical Identity", Azernews reports.

The project is being implemented by the Ganja State Philharmonic and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union with support from the Culture Ministry and the Ganja Executive Power.

As part of the events, a concert was held with the participation of teachers and students of the Children's School No. 3 named after Bulbul and the Children's Art School of Ganja. The compositions "Pərim", "Bərəkət var ayağında", folk songs, and ashiq motifs were performed.

Within the "Our Musical Identity" projects, musical evenings dedicated to ashiq art and epics with a centuries-old history are being presented.

Ashiq art, which is the foundation of national folklore, is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The project's goal is to promote national values among the youth and present ancient heritage to the wider public. Previously, events were organized dedicated to Ashiq Alasgar and Ashiq Shamshir.

