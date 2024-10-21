Ashiq Art Presented In Ganja
Ganja continues to host a series of events dedicated to the
170th anniversary of the prominent musician Ashiq Molla Juma
(1855-1920) as part of the project "Our Musical Identity",
Azernews reports.
The project is being implemented by the Ganja State Philharmonic
and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union with support from the Culture
Ministry and the Ganja Executive Power.
As part of the events, a concert was held with the participation
of teachers and students of the Children's music School No. 3 named
after Bulbul and the Children's Art School of Ganja. The
compositions "Pərim", "Bərəkət var ayağında", folk songs, and ashiq
motifs were performed.
Within the "Our Musical Identity" projects, musical evenings
dedicated to ashiq art and epics with a centuries-old history are
being presented.
Ashiq art, which is the foundation of national folklore, is
included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage.
The project's goal is to promote national values among the youth
and present ancient heritage to the wider public. Previously,
events were organized dedicated to Ashiq Alasgar and Ashiq
Shamshir.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
