Seeman & Thirumavalavan Are A 'Threat' To Tamil Unity: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad said that Viduthalali Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman are a "threat" to Tamil unity.

The BJP leader said they were prioritising personal ambitions over the welfare of Tamil people.

He said that Thirumavalavan is accused of focusing on coalition to become Chief while Seeman is known for making unrealistic promises and promoting divisive ideology.

“This self-serving approach has raised concerns among those who genuinely care for Tamil Nadu's prosperity. It's crucial for parties opposed to their politics to unite, prioritising people's needs over individual interests,” said Prasad.

He said that the VCK leader Thirumavalavan claims to want a share in the governing power, only to exploit and now desires to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He also charged that NTK leader Seeman indulges in making unrealistic promises, deceiving the people with magical political illusions, and presents himself as an indispensable force in Tamil Nadu politics.

Prasad said that Seeman does this with such conviction, as if he's directing a screenplay, and speaks aggressively like a terrorist, even declaring that Tamil Nadu no longer needs the slogan "Tamil Thaai Vazhthu" (Long live Mother Tamil).

“Every individual born and raised in Tamil Nadu, nurtured by Tamil culture and educated in the Tamil language, is a Tamilian, regardless of caste, religion, or ethnicity,” he said.

He added that every person born in India is an Indian, transcending caste, religion, and ethnic divisions.

“For years, Seeman claimed to be the guardian of Tamils worldwide, yet pursued divisive politics in Tamil Nadu. He also boasts of dining with LTTE leader Prabhakaran in Sri Lankan jungles amidst gunfire and collected funds from Tamils globally. Now, he questions who is a Tamil. Ironically, he lacks the credibility and moral authority to define Tamil identity,” he said.

He added that to prosper, Tamils and Tamil Nadu need guidance on the right path, following Thiruvalluvar's principles.

“Historically, Tamil Nadu has been ruled by those who genuinely care for the state and its people, despite linguistic differences and added that it was crucial to recognise this and reject separatist ideologies,” he said.