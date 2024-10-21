2 Dead, 309 People Rescued After Severe Flooding In US New Mexico

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people have been killed after record rainfall produced severe flooding in and around the city of Roswell in the US State of New Mexico.

The New Mexico National Guard said that 309 people had been rescued since Saturday, with 38 of those taken to hospitals for treatment.

New Mexico State said two people died as a result of the flash flood, but information on the or the circumstances of their deaths wasnt immediately released.

Roswell city officials said water levels had receded in many parts of the city but remained high in the downtown area. All roads leading to and from the city were closed Sunday, authorities said.

