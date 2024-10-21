Building Permits Issuance Surges 223% In Q3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The issuance of building permits by municipalities surged 223 percent in third quarter (Q3) of 2024 compared to second quarter (Q2) of the same year, showing significant growth of sector.

In the third quarter, all eight municipalities granted a total of 4,332 building permits, a notable increase from the 1,339 permits issued in the second quarter of 2024, as reported by the of Municipality.

During Q3, Al Rayyan Municipality led the issuance with 1,213 permits, followed closely by Doha Municipality, which issued 912 permits. Al Wakra Municipality and Al Daayen Municipality issued 745 and 636 permits, respectively.

Additionally, Umm Salal Municipality issued 322 permits, while Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality issued 266 permits. Al Sheehaniya Municipality and Al Shamal Municipality issued 154 and 84 permits, respectively.

In the previous quarter, Al Rayyan Municipality was again the leader with 400 permits, followed by Doha Municipality with 338 permits. Al Daayen Municipality, Al Wakra Municipality, and Umm Salal Municipality issued 242, 120, and 102 permits, respectively. In Q2, Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality issued 88 permits, Al Sheehaniya Municipality issued 34 permits, and Al Shamal Municipality issued 15 permits.

Data on building permits and completion certificates is crucial, as it serves as a key indicator of the construction sector's performance, which plays a vital role in the national economy.

According to the National Planning Council, the issuance of building permits in August 2024 revealed that the municipality of Al Rayyan led the way with a total of 235 permits, representing 33% of all permits issued. Following Al Rayyan, the municipality of Al Da'ayen secured the second position with 147 permits, accounting for 20% of the total.

The municipality of Al Doha ranked third with 123 permits, or 17%, while Al Wakrah municipality came in fourth with 96 permits, constituting 13% of the total.

The remaining municipalities reported the following numbers: Umm Slal with 49 permits (7%), Al Khor with 40 permits (5%), Al Sheehaniya with 23 permits (3%), and Al Shammal with eight permits (1%).

In terms of the types of permits issued, the data indicates that new building permits, encompassing both residential and non-residential categories, made up 39% of the total, amounting to 283 permits.

Addition permits represented 58% (419 permits), while fencing permits accounted for 3% (19 permits).

A closer examination of new residential building permits reveals that villas dominated this category, comprising 86% (201 permits) of all new residential permits. Apartment building permits followed with 13% (31 permits), and other types of residential building permits made up the remaining 1% (1 permit).

In the non-residential sector, service and infrastructure buildings led the way with 46% (23 permits).