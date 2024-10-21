Deputy Amir Receives GCC Heads Of Supreme And Cassation Courts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, received Their Excellencies the Presidents of the Supreme and Cassation Courts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, this morning at his office at the Amiri Diwan, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed prospects for enhancing joint Gulf action in the and judicial fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of related topics.



