Deputy Amir Receives GCC Heads Of Supreme And Cassation Courts

10/21/2024 4:00:16 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir His Highness sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, received Their Excellencies the Presidents of the Supreme and Cassation Courts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, this morning at his office at the Amiri Diwan, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed prospects for enhancing joint Gulf action in the legal and judicial fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of related topics.


