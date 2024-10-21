Deputy Amir Receives GCC Heads Of Supreme And Cassation Courts
Date
10/21/2024 4:00:16 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir His Highness sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, received Their Excellencies the Presidents of the Supreme and Cassation Courts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, this morning at his office at the Amiri Diwan, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed prospects for enhancing joint Gulf action in the legal and judicial fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of related topics.
MENAFN21102024000063011010ID1108800965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.