Jordanian Food Companies Showcase Products At SIAL Paris

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – Fourteen local food companies have commenced their participation in the SIAL Paris, an international food exhibition, which kicked off in the French capital on Sunday.According to a statement from the Jordan Exporters Association JEA, which is organizing the local presence at the until Thursday, the participating companies span various specialized sectors, including dairy products, canned goods, chocolate, Middle Eastern sweets, soft drinks, candies, and nuts.Halim Abu Rahma, JEA General Director, highlighted that SIAL Paris is one of the world's premier food exhibitions, featuring 7,500 exhibitors from over 130 countries. He noted that this year's participation also marks the exhibition's 60th anniversary.The Jordanian representation at the event aims to promote local food products and explore new markets to boost exports. Abu Rahma emphasized the significant interest and attention the Jordanian pavilion has received from visitors, underscoring the high reputation and competitiveness of Jordanian products in export markets.He pointed out that France serves as a crucial gateway for Jordanian industrial products to access European and African markets, especially with the presence of business leaders from these regions at the exhibition.Abu Rahma also stressed the importance of diversifying export markets for local industrial products. He mentioned that the Association plans to expand into the British market by participating in upcoming exhibitions, recognizing the opportunities that European markets present for Jordanian products.The JEA consistently seeks out opportunities to participate in international exhibitions to promote Jordanian products, aligning with royal directives to stimulate exports and broaden the scope of countries to which Jordanian goods are exported through the opening of new markets and maximizing benefits from free trade agreements.Abu Rahma expressed optimism that this fifth participation at SIAL Paris, with a pavilion spanning 250 square meters, will yield positive results and enhance the visibility of Jordanian industry to buyers and importers.