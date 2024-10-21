Dimple Kapadia’S Rom-Com ‘Go Noni Go’ Is Adapted From Twinkle Khanna's Short Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran Dimple Kapadia is all set to charm audiences once again in the upcoming rom-com 'Go Noni Go', a adapted from her daughter Twinkle Khanna's short story titled 'Salaam Noni Appa'.

The story, originally penned by Khanna over two decades, has been brought to life on the big screen, promising a blend of humour, warmth, and timeless charm.

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of the film and wrote,“GO NONI GO is all set for its first screening! Salaam Noni Appa began as a story I first started writing at the age of eighteen and only completed in my forties. Nearly a decade ago, it was adapted for the stage and has enjoyed a successful run ever since. Now, this beloved tale is ready for its third incarnation-a film that celebrates love, laughter, and second chances. The movie will premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 open tomorrow. #GoNoniGo".

The offers a light-hearted critique of stereotypes while encouraging audiences to embrace life to the fullest. Dimple Kapadia and Ayesha Raza bring to life the charming siblings, Noni and Binni, who represent the diverse experiences of middle-aged Indian women often overlooked in mainstream storytelling.

The film also stars Manav Kaul, Ayesha Raza and Athiya Shetty. It is penned by Sonal Dabral and Nikhil Sachan and directed by Sonal Dabral, ensuring a unique perspective and engaging storytelling. 'Go Noni Go', a heartwarming romantic comedy set to have its Gala Premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 23.

The film revolves around a woman in her late fifties, whose sole companion is her lively sister. The arrival of a new yoga teacher ignites an unforeseen romance, pushing the boundaries of societal norms and expectations. It delves into their journey as they attempt to navigate the intricacies of love and connection amid the constraints of societal decorum. The film has been bankrolled by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Twinkle Khanna, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar.