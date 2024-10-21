UDST Hosts Alumni Event With Linkedin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST), in collaboration with LinkedIn has organised an exclusive alumni gathering. The event included sessions by Rami Sabri, Director of Public Sector for LinkedIn MENA and Mohammed Al Hayder, founder of Takallam for Training and Development.

Held on the University's campus, the gathering aimed to equip both recent graduates and experienced professionals with the necessary tools and strategies to thrive in today's dynamic job market.

Rami Sabri delivered an engaging session on“How to Rock Your LinkedIn Profile,” providing expert advice on optimizing LinkedIn presence and building a strong professional network. Mohammed Al Hayder led an inspiring workshop titled“Reignite Your Career,” focusing on finding motivation, reigniting professional drive, and strategies to navigate career growth.

For the first time at UDST, the event featured a carefully curated exhibition showcasing alumni-owned businesses, providing a unique opportunity to explore the entrepreneurial spirit within the university community.

President of University of Doha for Science and Technology Dr. Salem Al-Naimi, stated:“This exclusive event reflects UDST's continuous commitment to supporting the professional development of our alumni. We have prepared them to be leaders and innovators in Qatar and beyond. Today, we host them to connect and showcase how each one is contributing, in their own unique way, to the development of Qatar's economy.”

UDST's exclusive alumni event showcased the University's dedication to supporting its graduates' career journeys. By offering unique opportunities for professional development and networking, UDST aims to empower its alumni to achieve remarkable success and make impactful contributions to the community and the nation.