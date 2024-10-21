With Delimitation Decreasing Parliament Seats People Will Want 16 Kids: TN CM Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, remarked on Monday that with the number of seats in Parliament set to decrease following the delimitation process based on population, people may begin to consider having larger families, possibly even 16 children.

He made this comment while addressing a marriage function organised by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, where 31 couples tied the knot today.

CM Stalin referred to a potential shift in mindset favouring larger families instead of small ones, in light of the delimitation process, which is expected to reduce the number of parliamentary seats for less populated states like Tamil Nadu.

In his speech, CM Stalin posed the question,“As we face a situation where the number of seats in Parliament may decrease, it has made us think, why should we limit ourselves to small families? Why not have 16 children?”

The Chief Minister also encouraged the newly-weds to give their children beautiful Tamil names.

CM Stalin quoted from the book 'Manamakkalukku' by the late, renowned Tamil scholar K.A.P. Viswanatham.

He explained that in earlier days, blessings were given to couples with the phrase, 'Be blessed with 16 and live prosperously.' However, the number 16 referred not to children, but to 16 forms of wealth and prosperity.

CM Stalin elaborated on the 16 riches as described by the scholar: Maadu (cow), Manai (home), Manaivi (spouse), Makkal (children), Kalvi (education), Kelvi (reasoning), Arivu (intelligence), Ozhukkam (discipline), Nilam (land), Neer (water), Vayadhu (long life), Vaganam (vehicle), Ponn (gold), Porul (material assets), Bogum (yield/harvest), and Pugazh (fame).

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Forest Minister K. Ponmudi, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, elected representatives, religious leaders, and senior officials were also present at the event.