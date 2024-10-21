Qiddiya City to Host FINAL FANTASY XIV 10th Anniversary Concert, Echoes of Eorzea

(MENAFN- Consulum) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (October 20, 2024) – Qiddiya City, the premier destination for entertainment, sports, and culture in the region, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with SQUARE ENIX®. For the first time in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia will witness the Echoes of Eorzea: A Decade of FINAL FANTASY™ XIV in Symphony, set to take place on November 28 and 29 at Princess Nourah University Red Hall.



During a two-night symphonic concert powered by Qiddiya Gaming, guests will be immersed in the realm of the iconic soundtrack of FINAL FANTASY XIV and other beloved tracks from the series, as the orchestra brings to life a decade of unforgettable music.



Featuring a world-renowned Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra established in 1911, over 100 musicians will be traveling in from Japan, accompanied by a captivating chorus, and two powerful vocalists, bringing the game's iconic soundtrack to life. This special orchestra concert will feature not only the iconic pieces from FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn™ and all expansions leading up to Endwalker™, but also notable pieces from the FINAL FANTASY series. The theater's immersive experience will transport audiences to the heart of FINAL FANTASY XIV, with synchronized visual effects and music bringing epic battles, emotional reunions, and breathtaking landscapes to life.



To celebrate this special occasion, a unique special tribute will be held to commemorate the achievements of FINAL FANTASY XIV Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida, and the renowned Sound Director and Composer, Masayoshi Soken.

Beyond the musical performances, the concert will offer fans a variety of unique experiences. A dedicated merchandise area will feature exclusive items and other products shipped directly from Tokyo, allowing attendees to memorialize this unforgettable event.



Diamond ticket holders will have the opportunity to create lasting memories with a meet-and-greet with Naoki Yoshida, Masayoshi Soken, Senior Story Designer Natsuko Ishikawa, and Localization Supervisor Michael-Christopher Koji Fox, receiving a signed poster, a memorable photo, and exclusive VIP perks.





