5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Off Indonesia

Jakarta, Oct 21 (IANS) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province on Monday, according to the country's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency.

Initially, the agency reported the quake's magnitude as 5.6 but later revised it up to 5.8.

The earthquake occurred at 10:24 a.m. Jakarta time, with its epicentre located 7 km north of South Halmahera Regency at a depth of 11 km beneath the seabed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tremors were felt at intensity levels of III to IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale in Labuha town and on Obi Island. No tsunami warning was issued, as the tremors were not strong enough to generate large waves.

Fehby Alting, head of the provincial disaster management agency, told Xinhua that the tremors did not lead to damage and casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is home to over 120 active volcanoes and frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position in this earthquake-prone and volcanically active region.