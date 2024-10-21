Certiport To Launch Three New Examinations To Meet Growing Demand For Certified Candidates In Medical, Hospitality And Culinary Arts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Oct. 21, 2024 - Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based certification exams designed to accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced today three new certification programs aimed at equipping people with the necessary skills and certification to start their careers within Sciences, Hospitality and Arts, as well as Agriscience.



Certiport is dedicated to helping people succeed through and certification, and these three new programs will establish a work-ready foundation for candidates looking for a career in these sectors.



\"Certification remains an important and valuable step for those looking to start or further their careers. In fact, according to our 2023 Value of IT Certification survey, 63% of Gen Z respondents obtained a certification to enhance their resume, 54% for a job promotion, and 19% to find work,\" said Krista Ketchmark, Vice President, Business Development, Certiport. \"We are excited that these three new programs will help candidates get their foot in the door and be more productive in their careers.\"



Health Sciences Careers – Medical Administrative Assistant



Certiport's Medical Administrative Assistant certification is part of the Health Sciences Careers program, which helps ready learners for careers in this competitive field. The Health Sciences Careers program provides students with the foundational knowledge needed to prepare for in-demand roles like Medical Administrative Assistants, where strong skills in interpersonal communication, medical privacy laws, electronic health records, and more are critical. The Medical Administrative Assistant certification is designed for candidates who wish to work in the health care field in the United States and includes questions regarding U.S.-specific policies and procedures.



Hospitality and Culinary Arts Careers – Culinary Foundations



The Culinary Foundations certification, endorsed by the World Association of Master Chefs exam, is part of the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Careers program, which validates that learners know, understand, and can apply key principles required to be successful cooks. This certification provides the skills needed to qualify for popular jobs in the hospitality and culinary arts career cluster and be prepared to grow with the industry. By earning this certification, learners can effectively communicate to employers that they are ready to enter the professional kitchen and immediately start working as a cook, while being well placed for advancement opportunities.



Agriscience and Technology Careers – Agriscience Foundations



The Agriscience Foundations exam, part of the Agriscience and Technology Careers program, helps candidates cultivate future careers as food scientists, soil and plant scientists, and farming sustainability technologists, and certifies that learners are ready to excel in an entry-level position within the Agriscience and Technology career cluster. Earning this certification can help plant the seeds of success, helping candidates get a job within the industry.



These new certifications are aligned with Certiport\'s \"Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance\" model, which includes courseware and curriculum resources, practice tests, and career maps corresponding to the certification exams. Available through Certiport and its network of global testing centers, these exams will help bridge the skills gap between traditional education endeavors and the workforce skills learners increasingly need to succeed.





About Certiport



Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) certification program, the Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Project Management Institute Project Management Ready certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide.

