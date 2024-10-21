Made In The Shade - Annapolis' Website Revamp: Simplifying The Search For Perfect Annapolis Window Treatments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Leslie Johnson, founder of Made in the Shade - AnnapolisANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Made in the Shade (MITS) - Annapolis, the premier destination for exquisite window treatments in Annapolis, proudly announces the launch of its captivating new website. This launch is part of a broader initiative by MITS franchisees to revamp their websites based on the main MITS website design. Made in the Shade - Annapolis is stepping up the online shopping game for anyone searching for standout window treatments, whether for home or business use. Customers can now effortlessly scroll through a wide selection of sophisticated draperies , trendy shades , and smart window solutions without stepping out of their homes or offices.With the debut of their new website, navigating through their offerings has always been very easy. Whether you're looking to update your home's décor or improve the functionality and aesthetics of your commercial space, Made in the Shade - Annapolis has you covered.Visit the new Made in the Shade - Annapolis website today to discover the possibilities and take the first step towards transforming your space with high-quality, expertly crafted window treatments."We're excited to present our brand-new website, which showcases our commitment to exceptional customer service," said Leslie Johnson, the founder of Made in the Shade - Annapolis. "Collaborating with Window Treatment Marketing Pros has allowed us to create a website that reflects the sophistication and quality of our products."Elevating the Annapolis Window Treatment ExperienceMade in the Shade - Annapolis has long been known for its exceptional service and eye-catching window treatments in Annapolis, with customers appreciating both. They give clients access to window solutions that enhance a room's appearance and usefulness.Made in the Shade - Annapolis' website demonstrates its dedication to quality and innovation through high-resolution images and detailed product descriptions. Not only that, but visitors can easily look through collections, explore customization options, and gain inspiration for their windows. From elegant modern minimalist to traditional styles, there's something here for every taste and budget!A Partnership for ExcellenceTo bring this vision to life, Made in the Shade - Annapolis partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a renowned marketing firm specializing in the window treatment industry. With a track record of award-winning campaigns and a profound understanding of the industry, Window Treatment Marketing Pros proved to be the ideal partner in showcasing Made in the Shade - Annapolis's exceptional offerings.Window Treatment Marketing Pros excels at creating visually stunning websites and possesses the expertise to drive online visibility and engagement. WTMP's approach and industry insights ensure that Made in the Shade - Annapolis' website will appear prominently in search results, drawing customers looking for premium window treatments in Annapolis.Made in the Shade - Annapolis (MITS - Annapolis) has chosen WTMP as their digital partner to craft a website that captures the essence and beauty of window treatments, using artistry along with digital expertise to ensure MITS - Annapolis stands out in an already saturated online landscape, according to Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing ProsAbout Made in the Shade AnnapolisMade in the Shade - Annapolis is a premier provider of luxurious window treatments in Annapolis, renowned for its exceptional quality and unparalleled customer service. With a passion for transforming spaces through window coverings, MITS - Annapolis offers residential and commercial clients a selection of draperies, shades, and innovative window solutions.(410) 320-2496About Window Treatment Marketing ProsWindow Treatment Marketing Pros is a leading marketing firm specializing in the window treatment and awning industry. The company combines industry expertise with cutting-edge digital strategies to enhance its client's online presence and gain measurable results.(314) 470-1180

