QPHI Organises 'Genomics' Workshop For Primary School Teachers

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing cooperation with the of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Precision Institute, a national centre for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation, has organised a on genomics for primary school science teachers.

The workshop, held at the ministry recently, addressed the concepts of genomics and featured training for teachers on how to leverage interactive genomics stations to familiarize primary school students with the science through the 'Genome Heroes' game.

The workshop focused on introducing the principles of genomics and simplifying information to familiarise primary school students with relevant modern scientific concepts and developments.

Dima Darwish, Head of Scientific Education at Qatar Precision Health Institute, spoke about the importance of genomics, its impact on treating diseases, and its role in developing health care through precision medicine or personalized practices.

“While we, as experts, with the contribution of all community members, draw a map of the Qatari genome, which is of utmost importance at the local and regional levels, we find it difficult to deliver basic information about genomics to our children. The Genome Heroes game helps lay the foundations for spreading knowledge about genomics to the next generation,” she noted.

Teachers were briefed on the latest specialisations in the field of precision medicine, including genetic counselling, pharmacogenomics and bioinformatics, and other topics. Participants were also familiarised with the 'Genome Heroes' game, which seeks to convey basic information about genomics and its importance to the future of healthcare through games and stories that introduce players to the concept of cells, DNA, genetics, and mutagenic repair.