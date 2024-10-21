Invoicetemple Announces Major Updates In Free Billing Software For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, 18 Oct 2024- Digitkode Software, a leading provider of invoicing and billing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its significant updates to its best invoicing software for small businesses and freelancers. To make it easy for the upcoming entrepreneurs and solopreneurs, InvoiceTemple has taken a tremendous initiative to provide efficiency in their management needs.



The latest upgrade gives Invoice Temple profound functionalities with its new calculator pages and template variations on its website. The user can use the facilities of email tracking, PayPal integration, and dashboard improvements in their web app features. These updates can improve the usability across the platform.



What's New on Website:



Introducing New Templates



InvoiceTemple has expanded its library of templates for invoices and receipts. The entire template in the template section shines with its new outlook. The functionalities of these templates have been enhanced to provide user-friendly experiences even for those who may not be non-software users.



The user can have enhanced access to existing templates with extensive experience.



Also, the arrival of template sections for invoices and receipts in the webpage has also been introduced. These enhancements help improve the branding of any business's financial paperwork.



New Calculator Sections



Plan your finances accordingly for different purposes. InvoiceTemple will be your friend in need.



NPS Calculator- Understand the value of your Net Promoter Score. InvoiceTemple made it easy for you.



Pay Check Calculator- The user can calculate their employee paychecks with taxes and deductions. So, you can experience the satisfaction of your customer.



Corporate Tax Calculator- Get your comprehensive information on tax filing.



Income Tax Calculator- Now, pay the right tax with the InvoiceTemple tax calculator for your income.



Generators for Easy Operations :



Free Project Estimate Generator: It helps your small business to create detailed project estimates on the go.



Free Quotation Generator: Improve the quality of your communication with your clients using well-generated professional quotations.



Web App Features



The major upgrades in InvoiceTemple web app features highlight email tracking, PayPal payment gateway integration, and dashboard upgrades.



Email Tracking: Now, users can track when their invoice or PO mail has been viewed by the customers. This feature enhances customer insights and improves your follow-up with them.



Integrated PayPal Payment Gateway: InvoiceTemple has currently integrated with PayPal as an online payment option. You can directly proceed from their web apps. This simplifies online transactions for every small business owner and freelancer.



Dashboard Upgradation: The dashboard has been upgraded with more details to check the overview, statistics of your sales, support, and so on.



Extends Your Hands



InvoiceTemple commits to be the best billing software for small businesses right when it sets foot on the global market. Check out this innovative invoicing software InvoiceTemple today! And witness the tremendous growth and change in productivity of your business.



About InvoiceTemple



InvoiceTemple is a leading provider of free invoicing and billing software for small businesses. This platform intends to simplify the invoicing process without sacrificing luxury. It offers essential tools to manage billing, track payments, integrate with popular payment gateways, and so on. InvoiceTemple is highly beneficial for businesses of all sizes. So they can improve their cash flow and keep their finances organized.



For more information about InvoiceTemple and to try the software for free, visit



Contact Us:



InvoiceTemple



Dhinesh S



Digitkode Software, Chennai, India



+91 94882 18159



...





Company :- InvoiceTemple

User :- Invoice TempleApp

Email :...

Mobile:- 9488218159

Url :-