Will Seek Suggestions From All Stakeholder On Academic Session Restoration: Education Minister Sakina Itoo
Date
10/21/2024 12:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for education Sakina Itoo Monday said that the government will seek suggestions from all the concerned stakeholders regarding restoring academic session which was shifted from November-December to March in 2022.
Itoo while speaking with reporters during JK Science congress 2024 held at Women's College MA Road Srinagar said,“We will seek suggestions from all the stakeholders with regard to the restoration of the academic session.”
She said that they can only decide it after appropriate suggestions from all stakeholders.“Today, I will chair a review meeting with the officials of the education department,” she added, as per news agency KNO.
