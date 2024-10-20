Czech Volunteer Killed In Action In Ukraine Posthumously Awarded Order Of Courage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The parents of the Czech volunteer soldier Karel Kucera, who was killed in the battles near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, were handed over his Order of Courage III degree, conferred posthumously.

This was reported by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform saw.

"A ceremony was held in Praški grad to hand the Order of Courage III degree (posthumously) to the parents of Karel Kucera, a Czech volunteer who died heroically while defending Ukraine from Russian aggression," the statement reads.

It is noted that Kucera was killed in action near Bakhmut in March 2023. The life of the Ukraine defender, a brilliant photographer, ended three months before his 23rd birthday.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, presented the award to the hero's parents, expressing deep gratitude.

