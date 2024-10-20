Gothic Fantasy Furniture Manufacturer Haunt Announces Worldwide Competition To Win The Throne, From Latest Collection Arachnid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Haunt introduces new Gothic Fantasy Furniture collection Arachnid, their latest collection with a global contest to win The Throne this Halloween.

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haunt, the global leader in bespoke Gothic Fantasy furniture , is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation, Arachnid, starting this Halloween. In celebration of this new addition, Haunt is also introducing a worldwide competition giving enthusiasts a chance to win The Throne, an emblematic piece from their new collection.

Arachnid, the latest masterpiece from Haunt, exemplifies the brand's commitment to combining ancient craftsmanship with modern design. Hand-carved from the finest mahogany, Arachnid embodies the mystique and allure that Haunt is renowned for. This piece is a testament to the skill and imagination of Haunt's globally sourced artisans who expertly transform Gothic fantasies into tangible luxuries.

In tandem with the launch of Arachnid, Haunt invites Gothic and fantasy furniture lovers worldwide to participate in the thrilling competition to win The Throne . This contest begins on Halloween 2024 and promises to engage Haunt's enthusiastic clientele with a creative challenge that highlights their passion for unique and luxurious furniture design.

To coincide with these launches, Haunt is offering a limited-time sale from October 1 to November 30, 2024. Customers can enjoy 15% off single items priced over $1,000 USD, or 20% off when purchasing packages of three items, each with a minimum recommended retail price of $1,000. This sale also includes free shipping options under specific conditions, with an interest-free payment plan available to make owning a piece of Haunt's collection more accessible.

Haunt was founded by visionary Australian designer Kira. It has since established itself as the premier brand for those seeking furnishings that transcend ordinary design. Haunt's atelier is a cradle of creativity where expert artisans from around the world bring generational expertise in woodworking and an innovative design ethos.

Utilizing sustainable materials such as high-quality plantation mahogany and premium velvet and eco-leathers, Haunt stands at the forefront of eco-conscious luxury furniture manufacturing.

