Top Events On October 21: Waree Energy IPO, WB Doctors' Meet With Mamata, Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results And More

Top events on October 21: The IPO of Deepak Builders and Engineers also opens today with a strong grey market premium. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front is meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the RG Kar hospital case, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is honouring police personnel on Police Commemoration Day.

Waaree Energies IPO opens today

The highly anticipated initial (IPO) of Waaree Energies Limited is set to open today, October 21, 2024, and will remain available until October 23, 2024. Investors can buy shares in the price range of ₹1,427 to ₹1,503 per equity share.

The offering is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS), with the company aiming to raise ₹4,321.44 crore. Out of this amount, ₹3,600 crore will be secured through the issuance of new shares, while ₹721.44 crore will come from the OFS.

NCC cadets set to launch river sailing expedition on October 21

Over 500 cadets from the naval wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will embark on an inaugural river sailing expedition today, covering 1,200 km along the Ganga and Hooghly rivers. The expedition, themed "Bharatiya Nadiya - Sanskritiyon ki Janani," will be flagged off from Kanpur and traverse Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

This unique initiative will culminate in Kolkata on December 20, 2024, and serves as a prelude to the Republic Day Camp 2025, showcasing the cadets' endurance and spirit.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO opens today

The IPO of Deepak Builders and Engineers will open for public subscription today, October 21, with a price band of ₹192-203 per share. The grey market premium (GMP) of the company's shares currently stands at 23%, trading at ₹50 above the upper price band.

The IPO will consist of a fresh equity issue worth ₹217 crore and an OFS of 21 lakh shares. Half of the offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% to retail investors, and 15% to non-institutional investors. Proceeds will be directed towards working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

WBJDF to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over RG Kar hospital case

The West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front (WBJDF), leading protests over the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College , will meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna today. The doctors have decided to attend the meeting without preconditions but have not yet withdrawn their hunger strike, leading to uncertainty about the outcome.

The state government has insisted that the hunger strike must end before the meeting, creating tension between the two sides.

Amit Shah to honour police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the Police Commemoration Day event at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi today. Shah will pay tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and address the gathering about the evolving challenges of policing.

The commemoration includes a joint parade by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police , concluding with Shah laying a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the 1959 Hot Springs incident in Ladakh.