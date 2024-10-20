Russia Acknowledges Black Sea Fleet's Escape From Crimea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Black Sea Fleet has left Crimea. The main reason for this, as it turns out, is the drone attacks by the Ukrainian forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian senator Dmitry Rogozin stated this according to Meduza .
According to the Russian politician, the Black Sea Fleet was forced to 'change its registration' due to the Ukrainian drones.
"The Black Sea Fleet was essentially forced to change its registration because our large ships had become just big targets for the enemy's unmanned boats," said Rogozin.
It was previously reported that Dmitry Rogozin, a Russian politician who once headed the state corporation Roscosmos, had proposed striking Ukraine with a space rocket.
