As Russia Targets Critical Infrastructure, Invincibility Points In Sumy Region To Be Open 24/7
Date
10/20/2024 7:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region, Invincibility Points, deployed in the Romy district, have been switched to 24-hour operation as emergency response teams scramble to restore power supply to populated areas amid continued Russian attacks.
This was announced on facebook by the First Deputy Head of the District Administration, Valentyna Nazarenko , reports Ukrinform.
"Energy teams continue restoration work. A number of settlements in the district remain in blackout. Invincibility Points now work 24/7," Nazarenko said.
According to the official, firefighters have tackled the blaze at the local energy facility hit in the latest Russian strike. No casualties were reported.
The authorities are also working with residents whose homes were affected to ensure that paperwork is filed for damage compensation. Municipal utility services, in cooperation with the Red Cross Society and emergency services, work to repair the facades of damaged apartment blocks.
As Ukrinform reported earlier a Russian strike hit an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy region, leaving over 100 settlements in blackout.
