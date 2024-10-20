NATO PA President Explains Why Ukraine Not Invited To Alliance Yet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) is convinced that Ukraine is already on an "irreversible path" that will lead to its accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. However, it first needs to restore over its territories.

This was emphasized by NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Gerry Connolly in an interview with Liberty , reported by Ukrinform.

"Well, there's a war going on. I think we have to resolve this, we have to restore Ukraine's sovereignty over its territories, and then make sure that the path to NATO is open," Connolly told RFE/RL.

When asked if NATO envisions Ukraine joining only after liberating all its territory, Connolly responded that it would be the "best way forward."

Connolly expressed doubt that U.S. President Joe Biden would unilaterally, without consulting NATO allies, invite Ukraine to join the Alliance before hostilities on its territory end.

Additionally, he commented on the possible participation of North Korean soldiers in combat in Ukraine to support Russian forces, stating that it would represent a dangerous escalation of the war. In Connolly's view, the involvement of North Korean troops signals Moscow's weakness.

"Do you need North Korean troops to be deployed in Europe for combat operations in Ukraine? Really? And why does Russia need it? Maybe because, to be honest, the Russian potential is exhausted? According to estimates, Russian losses amount to 600,000 killed, wounded, and missing. These numbers are already approaching World War II levels in the initial stages of Operation Barbarossa after 1941," he noted.

As reported, G7 defense ministers continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership, as stated in the final declaration of the G7 meeting in Naples from October 18-20.