Syria's Assad, Jordanian FM Discussed Refugee Return

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 21 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, met with visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, in the Syrian capital, Damascus, yesterday, to discuss a range of issues, with a primary focus on facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.

Assad emphasised that, the safe return of Syrian refugees remains a top priority for the Syrian government, noting that, significant progress has been made in creating the necessary and legislative environment to facilitate their return.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syrian crisis, hosting the world's second-highest number of refugees per capita. Some 730,000 refugees are registered with UNHCR, predominantly from Syria.

Safadi, for his part, reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting the return of Syrian refugees, stressing that, his country is working hard to assist in this effort.

He also expressed Jordan's support for stability and recovery in Syria, which he said is in the best interest of the broader region.

Safadi also held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam Sabbagh, on resolving the Syrian crisis, addressing the refugee situation, and combating drug trafficking.

Safadi's visit to Syria, which was not announced in advance, came at a time of exceptional circumstances in the region, including the Israeli regime ongoing war on Gaza, and the Zionist attacks on Lebanon, as well as, rising tensions between the Israeli regime and Iran.– NNN-SANA

