Gadkari Condemns 'Horrific' Attack On Labourers In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Date
10/20/2024 7:06:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Road transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday condemned the“horrific” terror attack on labourers in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.
Six labourers died and a doctor were killed in the attack, the officials said.
In a post on X, the minister said that the“innocent labourers” were engaged in a vital infrastructure project in Gagangir, Sonamarg.
“I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project,” Gadkari said.
“I offer my humble tribute to the martyred labourers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery,” he added.
Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.
The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn in in the Union Territory. On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said.
|
