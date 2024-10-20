Strengthening Egyptian-Turkish Private Sector Partnerships To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Finance Ahmed Kouchouk emphasized the government's commitment to improving the business environment and reducing burdens through integrated fiscal, investment, and trade policies. These efforts aim to drive investment, production, and exports, fostering private sector growth within the economy. Various programs and initiatives are in place to support both local and foreign investors, with incentives tied to achieving tangible results and targets.

During his meeting with representatives of the Turkish business community at the Arab-Turkish Economic Forum, Kouchouk stated that the government is working on tax reforms and facilitation measures to build trust and strengthen partnerships with the business community. The first package of these measures has already been announced. He also revealed plans to launch the Tax Policy Strategy 2030 by the end of the current fiscal quarter, aiming to enhance tax certainty, which would enable investors to better plan their future projects.

Kouchouk highlighted new opportunities for leveraging investment to strengthen economic relations between Egypt and Turkey. He noted that Turkish companies in Egypt have made significant strides in production and exports, becoming some of the leading exporters through the Egyptian market. Trade between the two countries has grown, reaching approximately $8.5bn last year.

He stressed the importance of enhancing partnerships between the Egyptian and Turkish private sectors to achieve sustainable development goals, noting that Egypt is Turkey's largest trading partner in Africa. There is also a keen interest in increasing the export of Turkish companies to European and international markets.



