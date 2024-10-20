Kuwait Amir Receives WUF12 Invitation From Egyptian Pres.
KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received an invitation on Sunday from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to attend the opening of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), which will be hosted by Cairo from November 4 to 8, 2024.
The forum, titled "Everything Starts from Home," will focus on urban development, achieving sustainable development goals, and sharing successful experiences and expertise in these areas.
Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received the invitation during his meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to the country, Osama Shaltout. (end)
